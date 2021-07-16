Anderson (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Jacksonville on Friday, Paul Casella of MLB.com reports.
Anderson has been out since late May with a left shoulder subluxation. The long absence means he's in line for a fairly lengthy rehab assignment, especially as he's been placed on the 60-day injured list and is ineligible to return before July 25.
