Marlins president of baseball operations Michael Hill said that Anderson remains behind Martin Prado (knee) at third base heading into this spring, Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reports.

Even though Prado is recovering from a late-July scope of his right knee, Hill stated that Anderson is "behind Prado for now" and will not move over to second base. At this point, Prado is expected to return to action around the middle of March, which would give him a few weeks to get back into the swing of things before Opening Day. In the event that he's unable to get healthy, Anderson will likely take over the starting gig at the beginning of the season. Furthermore, Anderson could change the organization's opinion with a solid spring camp. This is a situation to monitor throughout the Grapefruit League, and either way, Anderson should receive a fair number of at-bats in 2018 as the Marlins head into a new era.