Marlins' Brian Anderson: Behind Prado for third base job
Marlins president of baseball operations Michael Hill said that Anderson remains behind Martin Prado (knee) at third base heading into this spring, Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reports.
Even though Prado is recovering from a late-July scope of his right knee, Hill stated that Anderson is "behind Prado for now" and will not move over to second base. At this point, Prado is expected to return to action around the middle of March, which would give him a few weeks to get back into the swing of things before Opening Day. In the event that he's unable to get healthy, Anderson will likely take over the starting gig at the beginning of the season. Furthermore, Anderson could change the organization's opinion with a solid spring camp. This is a situation to monitor throughout the Grapefruit League, and either way, Anderson should receive a fair number of at-bats in 2018 as the Marlins head into a new era.
More News
-
Marlins' Brian Anderson: Notches three hits as strong debut continues•
-
Marlins' Brian Anderson: Out again Thursday•
-
Marlins' Brian Anderson: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Marlins' Brian Anderson: Headed to bench Monday•
-
Marlins' Brian Anderson: Out of Sunday lineup•
-
Marlins' Brian Anderson: Earns fourth straight start•
-
Aiming higher in Roto leagues
Heath Cummings says your approach in Rotisserie leagues should be far different than in head-to-head...
-
12-team NL-only Rotisserie auction
Eric Hosmer is on the NL side of the ledger, and J.D. Martinez is not. Scott White and company...
-
Podcast: Pay up for Jansen?
Scott and Heath present different philosophies that could lead you to a Fantasy championship...
-
Red Sox decision good for J.D. Martinez
J.D. Martinez is finally off the board, and joining the Red Sox could maximize his abilities...
-
Fantasy Baseball: biggest 2018 busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Yoenis Cespedes, Jon Lester...
-
Ranking Twins' assets with Odorizzi
The Twins added Jake Odorizzi, which they desperately needed. But it's not a great thing for...