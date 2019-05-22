Anderson went 2-for4 with a double, home run and two RBI on Tuesday against the Tigers.

Anderson played a large role in the Marlins' victory Tuesday, hitting a sacrifice fly in the first inning and following that up with a solo homer in the seventh inning. He now has three home runs on the season, though with just a .335 slugging percentage across 189 plate appearances, power production from Anderson has been rare. He's also hitting a disappointing .234, based largely on an increased strikeout rate.