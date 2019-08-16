Anderson went 3-for-4 with two doubles, three RBI and two runs scored Thursday against the Dodgers.

Anderson began a big offensive day for the Marlins with an RBI single in the first inning. He was hardly done however, delivering a two-RBI double in the fifth inning. Anderson has swung the bat well of late, recording at least one hit in nine of his last 11 starts, racking up three homers, 10 RBI and scored eight runs. For the season, he's hitting.255/.337/.469 across 493 plate appearances.