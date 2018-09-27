Anderson went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer in Wednesday's loss to the Nationals.

Anderson's three-run shot off Jefry Rodriguez in the seventh inning accounted for all of Miami's offense in Wednesday's 9-3 loss. The 25-year-old is now in the midst of a six-game hit streak, going 9-for-22 (.409) with a homer and six RBI over that stretch.

