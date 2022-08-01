Anderson (shoulder) is scheduled to do some soft tossing Monday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Anderson doesn't seem to have made substantial progress in his recovery from his left shoulder sprain since landing on the injured list July 24, but his ability to do some throwing Monday at least suggests that he's no longer shut down. A timeline for his return from the IL likely won't come into focus until he's able to resume full baseball activities.
