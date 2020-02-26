Anderson (hand) will start at third base and bat second in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Anderson exited early in Monday's contest against the Cardinals after being struck on the hand by a pitch, but he was fortunate to escape without any structural damage. After taking Tuesday off while waiting for the soreness to subside, Anderson is ready to reclaim his usual spot in the field and batting order.