Marlins' Brian Anderson: Cleared to play Wednesday
Anderson (hand) will start at third base and bat second in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Anderson exited early in Monday's contest against the Cardinals after being struck on the hand by a pitch, but he was fortunate to escape without any structural damage. After taking Tuesday off while waiting for the soreness to subside, Anderson is ready to reclaim his usual spot in the field and batting order.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
ADP Review: 12 underrated players
Who are the most underdrafted players in Fantasy Baseball, according to ADP? Scott White's...
-
Fantasy baseball busts, breakouts, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Severino replacement options
Luis Severino's diagnosis is a major blow to the Yankees and a Fantasy landscape already short...
-
Avoid Vlad Jr. at your own peril
Will Vladimir Guerrero better deliver on the wild hype that surrounded him in 2019? It might...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts to pick
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...