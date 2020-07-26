Anderson went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and two runs scored against the Phillies on Sunday.

Anderson took Reggie McClain deep in the fifth inning, a big blow in the Marlins 11-run offensive performance. Anderson has started the season well, reaching base three times Saturday prior to his power production Sunday. He'll have the opportunity to build on these performances with a friendly matchup against the Orioles next on the schedule.