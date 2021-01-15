Anderson and the Marlins agreed to a one-year, $3.8 million contract Friday, avoiding arbitration, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.

Anderson helped the Marlins to their third ever postseason appearance last season, hitting a solid .255/.345/.465 with 11 homers. The 27-year-old hasn't shown signs that he's about to break out and become a true star hitter, but he should remain a key piece for a Marlins team that's looking to earn consecutive playoff berths for the first time.

More News