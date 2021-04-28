Anderson (oblique) is expected to return to the lineup around when he is first eligible, Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reports.
Saturday is the earliest possible date for Anderson's activation from the IL, but with the Marlins getting an off day Monday, a more cautious approach would see him back on the field Tuesday against the Diamondbacks. The 27-year-old has had a sluggish start at the plate, slashing .200/.262/.300 with one homer and five RBI through 17 games.
