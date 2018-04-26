Marlins' Brian Anderson: Could be moved off third base
Anderson could see time in right field and at first base once Martin Prado (knee) comes off the disabled list, Doug Padilla of MLB.com reports. "We'll mix [Anderson] in with some outfield and maybe some first [base], and find ways to get both in the lineup," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said Wednesday.
Mattingly seems to prefer using Prado at third base, suggesting he'd get at least one day off a week as the regular starter at the hot corner, which could make it tough for Anderson to see regular playing time as the Marlins already have a player in Derek Dietrich who can fill the third base/first base/corner outfield utility role. It remains to be seen exactly how Mattingly's lineups will shake out once Prado is back, but Anderson being stuck as a platoon partner for Dietrich and Justin Bour isn't out of the question, which would put a significant damper on his fantasy value.
