Anderson went 1-for-2 with a walk and a two-run homer in Thursday's game against the Astros.

Anderson took Brady Rodgers deep in the sixth inning Thursday, marking his first homer through four Grapefruit League games. The 25-year-old, who is expected serve as Miami's primary third baseman in 2019, is 3-for-10 with four RBI and a stolen base so far in spring.