Anderson (back) is dealing with a mild disc bulge in his lumbar spine, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Anderson has been sidelined since May 28, and he underwent an MRI on Tuesday that helped to clarify his diagnosis. The 29-year-old doesn't yet have a timetable to resume baseball activities, but Jon Berti should continue to serve as the primary third baseman while Anderson and Joey Wendle (hamstring) are unavailable.