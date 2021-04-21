Marlins manager Don Mattingly said Wednesday that Anderson is "a little nicked up" with a side issue, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Several position players for the Marlins are dealing with injuries, so Mattingly elected to hold Anderson out of the lineup Wednesday to help preserve his long-term health. The injury doesn't sound like a significant concern, but it's not yet clear whether Anderson will return to action for Thursday's series opener against San Francisco.