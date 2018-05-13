Marlins' Brian Anderson: Dealing with sore finger
Anderson exited in the top of the eighth inning of Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Braves due to a sore finger on his right hand, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports. He finished the day 1-for-3 with his 10th double of the season.
Anderson relayed afterwards that he hurt the finger while flying out in the bottom of the sixth inning, but he remained in the game defensively for another inning before giving way to J.B. Shuck. X-rays after the contest came back negative for Anderson, so he'll hopeful that the soreness will subside enough for him to return to the lineup for Miami's next game Tuesday against the Dodgers.
