Anderson went 1-for-4 with a walk, three-run home run and two runs scored Tuesday against the Padres.

Anderson got the Marlins offense started Tuesday night, slugging his 13th home run of the season in the first inning. He had struggled for much of July prior to this performance, entering the night with just two hits in 17 at-bats. He's now delivering a mediocre .248/.333/.431 line across 371 plate appearances for the season.