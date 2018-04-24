Marlins' Brian Anderson: Drives in lone Marlins run Monday
Anderson went 1-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a stolen base in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Dodgers.
He's now picked up five hits in his last four games to break out of a mid-April slump, leaving Anderson with a .256/.389/.359 slash line on the season. The 24-year-old was hitting in the cleanup spot Monday as manager Don Mattingly continues to tinker with his lineup, but that show of confidence from his skipper is a good sign for Anderson given that Martin Prado (knee) is getting very close to coming off the disabled list.
