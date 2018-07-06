Marlins' Brian Anderson: Drives in three against Nats
Anderson went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI in Thursday's 14-12 loss to the Nationals.
Anderson was a major part of Miami's offensive onslaught Thursday, cracking his 22nd double of the year in the sixth inning and adding his sixth homer, a three-run shot, in the eighth. He had been struggling mightily of late, carrying a .179/.273/.282 slash line over his last ten games entering Thursday, but this could be the start of a turnaround at the dish for Anderson.
More News
-
Marlins' Brian Anderson: Smacks fifth homer•
-
Marlins' Brian Anderson: Three hits Wednesday•
-
Marlins' Brian Anderson: Swats fourth homer Monday•
-
Marlins' Brian Anderson: Three more hits Friday•
-
Marlins' Brian Anderson: Homers and drives in three•
-
Marlins' Brian Anderson: Two hits in Saturday's loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects Report: Calhoun closing in?
Willie Calhoun has been on fire at Triple-A, but is he among Scott White's top five prospects...
-
Waivers: Anderson, Piscotty signs
What do we make of recent strong performances from the likes of Jose Urena, Stephen Piscotty...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt in top 25
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Bullpen: Dominguez, Rondon earning saves
Seranthony Dominguez and Hector Rondon continue to pile up saves for their respective teams...
-
Waivers: Ohtani back; Garcia raking
The two-way player is down to a one-player for the time being, but Scott White says Shohei...
-
Why you shouldn't drop Jon Gray
Jon Gray got a surprise demotion to Triple-A over the weekend, but Scott White explains why...