Anderson went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI in Thursday's 14-12 loss to the Nationals.

Anderson was a major part of Miami's offensive onslaught Thursday, cracking his 22nd double of the year in the sixth inning and adding his sixth homer, a three-run shot, in the eighth. He had been struggling mightily of late, carrying a .179/.273/.282 slash line over his last ten games entering Thursday, but this could be the start of a turnaround at the dish for Anderson.