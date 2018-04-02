Anderson went 1-for-3 with a walk, a double and three RBI in Sunday's 6-0 win over the Cubs.

The young third baseman hit cleanup for the Marlins with Justin Bour getting the day off, and he's earned the assignment -- Anderson has gone 6-for-18 with five RBI in the first four games of 2018. The double was his first extra-base hit, though, and despite his hot start, he'll need to show more power to get on the radar in shallower fantasy formats.