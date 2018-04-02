Marlins' Brian Anderson: Drives in three Sunday
Anderson went 1-for-3 with a walk, a double and three RBI in Sunday's 6-0 win over the Cubs.
The young third baseman hit cleanup for the Marlins with Justin Bour getting the day off, and he's earned the assignment -- Anderson has gone 6-for-18 with five RBI in the first four games of 2018. The double was his first extra-base hit, though, and despite his hot start, he'll need to show more power to get on the radar in shallower fantasy formats.
More News
-
Marlins' Brian Anderson: Strong showing in Opening Day loss•
-
Marlins' Brian Anderson: Hitting fifth Thursday•
-
Marlins' Brian Anderson: Penciled in as Opening Day third baseman•
-
Marlins' Brian Anderson: Big game against Yankees on Sunday•
-
Marlins' Brian Anderson: Hits first spring homer Friday•
-
Marlins' Brian Anderson: Behind Prado for third base job•
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Waiver Wire: Early SP help
Heath Cummings looks at the first weekend of baseball and offers his waiver wire advice.
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.