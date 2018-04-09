Marlins' Brian Anderson: Drives in two
Anderson went 1-for-3 with a double, two RBI and one run scored Sunday against the Phillies.
Anderson continued his impressive start to the campaign, recording his third multi-RBI game of the season Sunday. Despite the small sample, it is worth noting he has done the majority of his damage against left-handed pitching, posting a .643 slugging percentage against them to this point as opposed to just a .278 against right-handed pitching. That continued Sunday, as he doubled against left-hander Adam Morgan. To begin the season, Anderson has 14 at-bats against left-handed pitching and only 18 against right-handers, so if his splits continue his numbers will fall as he faces more right-handed pitching.
