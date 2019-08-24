Marlins' Brian Anderson: Exits early
Anderson was removed from Friday's game against the Phillies after being hit by a pitch on his left hand, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.
Anderson was able to remain in the game immediately after getting drilled, but he was replaced in the field by Harold Ramirez. Anderson is likely headed for X-rays to determine the extent of the injury.
