Marlins' Brian Anderson: Exits Monday's game
Anderson left Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals after being hit by a pitch on his left hand, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Anderson was hit by the pitch in the bottom of the fourth inning, and he was immediately replaced in the game by Christian Lopes. Anderson also missed the final month of the 2019 season with a left finger injury that he sustained in late August. The exact nature and severity of Monday's injury are unclear.
