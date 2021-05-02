Manager Don Mattingly expects Anderson (oblique) to return from the 10-day injured list Tuesday versus the Diamondbacks, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The 27-year-old was eligible to be activated during the weekend series against the Nationals, but he'll end up spending a little more than the 10-day minimum on the shelf. Anderson was off to a slow start before the injury with a .200/.262/.300 slash line, one home run, five RBI and three runs in 17 games.