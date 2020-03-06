Marlins' Brian Anderson: Expected to hit second
Anderson has consistently hit second in the Marlins' early spring contests, a likely indication of the regular-season batting order, Jordan McPherson of The Miami Herald reports.
Jonathan Villar has been in the leadoff spot, with Corey Dickerson and Jesus Aguilar slotting in behind Anderson. The 26-year-old posted career highs with 20 homers, 66 RBI and an .810 OPS last season, and he could be poised for even better numbers if he maintains a premium spot in the batting order.
More News
-
Marlins' Brian Anderson: Cleared to play Wednesday•
-
Marlins' Brian Anderson: 'Fine' after being hit by pitch•
-
Marlins' Brian Anderson: Exits Monday's game•
-
Marlins' Brian Anderson: Starting at third base•
-
Marlins' Brian Anderson: Back from injured list•
-
Marlins' Brian Anderson: Shifts to 60-day IL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball draft guide, rankings
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Santana
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Auction tips, strategies, guidelines
If you're new to Fantasy Baseball auctions or are just looking to get better at them, Scott...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Get Grisham
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Spring Notes: Miguel Cabrera a sleeper?
While Dylan Cease and Yusei Kikuchi are dominating, Nick Solak and Tom Murphy have new clarity...
-
What matters in spring?
Spring training can mean so much or so little. Here's a guide to the most important developments...