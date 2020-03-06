Anderson has consistently hit second in the Marlins' early spring contests, a likely indication of the regular-season batting order, Jordan McPherson of The Miami Herald reports.

Jonathan Villar has been in the leadoff spot, with Corey Dickerson and Jesus Aguilar slotting in behind Anderson. The 26-year-old posted career highs with 20 homers, 66 RBI and an .810 OPS last season, and he could be poised for even better numbers if he maintains a premium spot in the batting order.