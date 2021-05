GM Kim Ng said Tuesday that Anderson (shoulder) will be sidelined for at least the next several weeks, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.

The 28-year-old landed on the injured list earlier Tuesday with a left shoulder subluxation, and he'll end up being sidelined well beyond the 10-day minimum. Anderson can safely be ruled out into mid-June, though it's possible he misses more time. Jon Berti and Isan Diaz are the likely candidates to see reps at third base in the meantime.