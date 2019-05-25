Anderson went 2-for-4 with a walk, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Friday's loss to the Nationals.

His first-inning shot off Kyle McGowin kick-started a 10-run outburst for the Miami offense -- unfortunately, the pitching staff coughed up 12. Anderson's now homered three times in the last four games after going more than a month without leaving the yard, but on the season the 26-year-old is still slashing just .235/.319/.363.