Anderson said he's fine after being hit by a pitch on the left hand, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Anderson was struck by a Ryan Helsley fastball during Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals, but thanks to a protective pad he was able to avoid a more serious injury. While the 26-year-old may miss a couple of games as a result, the issue shouldn't affect his buildup for the start of the season.