Anderson will start in left field and bat fifth in Tuesday's game against the Nationals, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

After making four straight starts at the hot corner and going a collective 3-for-14 with a home run, a double, two walks, four runs and two RBI over that span, Anderson will remain in the lineup for the fifth time in a row, this time filling in as an outfielder for the resting Jorge Soler. Anderson should have a clear path to steady playing time at the hot corner for the duration of Joey Wendle's (hamstring) stint on the 10-day injured list before likely transitioning back into a utility role.