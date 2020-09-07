Anderson is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Braves, Andre Fernandez of Sirius XM Radio reports.

He'll be taking a seat for the first time in 2020, ending a streak of 35 straight starts to begin the season. Despite the steady at-bats, Anderson's .740 OPS is 70 points below his mark from 2019, with the downturn mostly the result of a massive uptick in his strikeout rate. Anderson has struck out in 32.1 percent of his plate appearances this season, nearly 10 percentage points above his career rate (22.2 percent).