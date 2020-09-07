Anderson is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Braves, Andre Fernandez of Sirius XM Radio reports.

He'll be taking a seat for the first time in 2020, ending a streak of 35 straight starts to begin the season. Despite the steady at-bats, Anderson's .740 OPS is 70 points below his mark from 2019, with the downturn mostly the result of a massive uptick in his strikeout rate. Anderson has struck out in 32.1 percent of his plate appearances this season, nearly 10 percentage points above his career rate (22.2 percent).

More News