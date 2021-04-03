Anderson will sit Saturday against the Rays, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Anderson started both of the first two games of the season at third base, going 1-for-7 at the plate. He'll hit the bench Saturday despite the fact that the Rays will start the game with the left-handed Rich Hill on the mound. Jon Berti makes his first start of the year in his absence.
