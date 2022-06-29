Anderson will start at third base and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Cardinals, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

He'll get his second start in three games since coming off the injured list Monday, and with Jazz Chisholm (back) moving to the IL on Wednesday, Anderson should represent the Marlins' top third baseman in the short term. However, with Joey Wendle (hamstring) in the midst of a rehab assignment and on track to be activated from the IL as soon as Friday, Anderson likely won't have a long leash as a full-time player. Once reinstated, the lefty-hitting Wendle will likely fill the large side of a platoon at third base with Anderson, though the latter's ability to play the corner-outfield spots and fill in at DH could occasionally allow him to pick up starts versus right-handed pitching.