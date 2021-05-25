site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Brian Anderson: Goes on injured list
Anderson was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with left shoulder subluxation.
Anderson exited Monday's contest and is now set to miss the next several games, and possibly longer. Backup Jon Berti figures to get the majority of the action at third base in Anderson's absence.
