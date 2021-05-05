Anderson went 1-for-3 with a walk, a three-run home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Diamondbacks.
He missed the prior 11 games with an oblique strain, but Anderson got the ball rolling for the Marlins' offense by taking Riley Smith deep in the first inning. The third baseman has had a slow start to the season even aside from the injury, batting .206 with two homers and eight RBI through 18 games.
