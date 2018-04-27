Anderson is batting fourth and playing right field Friday against the Rockies, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

The Marlins alluded to a potential position switch for Anderson once Martin Prado returned, and with the veteran officially back in action Friday, Anderson will get his first start in right field. It's unclear if he'll play consistently, though his current six-game hit streak certainly helps his case to play regularly.

