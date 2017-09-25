Play

Anderson is out of the lineup Monday against the Rockies, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Since the start of September, Anderson has been operating as Miami's primary third baseman. Since the start of the month he's hit .258/.342/.348. Strikeouts have been a challenge for him, as he's struck out 20 times over 75 plate appearances. He'll sit out Monday while Derek Dietrich heads to the hot corner.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast