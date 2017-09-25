Marlins' Brian Anderson: Headed to bench Monday
Anderson is out of the lineup Monday against the Rockies, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
Since the start of September, Anderson has been operating as Miami's primary third baseman. Since the start of the month he's hit .258/.342/.348. Strikeouts have been a challenge for him, as he's struck out 20 times over 75 plate appearances. He'll sit out Monday while Derek Dietrich heads to the hot corner.
More News
-
Marlins' Brian Anderson: Out of Sunday lineup•
-
Marlins' Brian Anderson: Earns fourth straight start•
-
Marlins' Brian Anderson: Recalled, starting Friday's game•
-
Marlins' Brian Anderson: Promoted to Triple-A•
-
Marlins' Brian Anderson: Collects two hits in Futures Game•
-
Marlins' Brian Anderson: Optioned to Double-A•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...