Anderson will be placed on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Anderson was held out of Wednesday's lineup with side soreness, though it was reported that his condition did not improve as expected Thursday. As a result, he'll be placed on the 10-day injured list. Jon Berti should pick up playing time at third base in Anderson's absence.
More News
-
Marlins' Brian Anderson: Out of Thursday's lineup•
-
Marlins' Brian Anderson: Dealing with minor injury•
-
Marlins' Brian Anderson: Takes seat Wednesday•
-
Marlins' Brian Anderson: Launches first home run of season•
-
Marlins' Brian Anderson: Gets first off day•
-
Marlins' Brian Anderson: Trouble making contact this spring•