Anderson is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Reds.

Anderson is struggling at the plate through 11 games, slashing just .143/.217/.167 with a 28.3 percent strikeout rate, so he'll take a seat for the first time all season in an effort to clear his head. Martin Prado will start at the hot corner and hit seventh in his stead.

