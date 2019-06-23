Anderson went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in a 6-4 victory against the Phillies on Sunday.

Garrett Cooper and Anderson hit back-to-back home runs in the fifth. This was also Anderson's fifth multi-hit game in the last 11 contests, and during that stretch, he has three homers. Anderson is batting .254 with 10 home runs, 34 RBI, 27 runs and four steals in 284 at-bats this season.