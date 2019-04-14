Anderson went 3-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 10-3 win over Philadelphia.

Anderson received a day off Wednesday and has responded by going 6-for-10 with a home run and three walks in the last three games. The 25-year-old still has some work to do in order to improve his .231/.322/.308 slash line, but finally appears to be finding his groove at the plate.

