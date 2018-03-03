Marlins' Brian Anderson: Hits first spring homer Friday
Anderson went 1-for-2 with a walk and a two-run home run in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers.
He's got only two hits in his first 11 spring at-bats, but both have gone for extra bases, with Friday's homer being his first of the year. Anderson will need a big camp, or for Martin Prado (knee) to remain on the shelf, to win the Opening Day starting job at third base, but once Prado proves he's healthy he could well join the veteran exodus out of Miami. Either way, the 24-year-old Anderson figures to be the future at the hot corner for the Marlins.
