Anderson went 3-for-4 with a grand slam, double, stolen base and two runs scored Wednesday against the Brewers.

Anderson provided a spark to the Marlins' offense, connecting on a grand slam in the third inning to put the team up 5-1. It was his seventh home run of the season, five of which have come in his past 17 games. Anderson also chipped in his fourth stolen base of the campaign, giving him under-the-radar potential for meaningful production in the category. However, his hot stretch could be coming to a close as he'll head home for a weekend series with Atlanta, where he's slugged just .358 in 125 plate appearances.