Anderson went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk, an RBI and two runs scored during Wednesday's loss to the Braves.

Anderson mirrored Jesus Aguilar with a solo shot of his own as the two combined to hit back-to-back home runs off Max Fried to give the Marlins a 2-0 lead in the first. The 27-year-old would reach base twice more and cross home plate a second time on a Lewis Brinson single in the fourth. Anderson is having a solid season in which he's hitting .267/.355/.476 with 10 home runs and 37 RBI across 214 plate appearances.