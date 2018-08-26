Anderson launched a two-run pinch-hit home run Saturday against the Braves.

Anderson entered the game in the seventh inning and launched his 10th home run of the season, taking Chad Sobotka deep. The long ball marked his first since July 30. While he has produced relatively consistently throughout the season, Anderson has only five RBI and seven runs scored to go along with a .238 average in 80 August at-bats.

