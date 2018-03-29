Marlins' Brian Anderson: Hitting fifth Thursday
Anderson will start at third base and bat fifth in Thursday's season opener against the Cubs, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
It became apparent Anderson would break camp as the Marlins' primary third baseman once Martin Prado (knee) incurred a setback in mid-March that ultimately resulted in the veteran opening the season on the disabled list. Prado is tentatively in line to rejoin the Marlins around mid-April, but his ability to play the corner outfield could allow Anderson to hang on to an everyday role if the 24-year-old's performance warrants it. Anderson doesn't offer much power from the corner infield, but he displayed a solid hit tool throughout his minor-league career and during his brief time with the Marlins last season, which could allow him to maintain a serviceable batting average.
