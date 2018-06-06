Anderson went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Tuesday's win over the Cardinals.

Anderson's third homer of the year was a two-run shot in the fifth inning, and he also drove in a third run earlier in the tilt after legging out an infield single. The 25-year-old has reeled off three straight multi-hit games and has also done so in six of the last eight. Boosted by this latest stretch, Anderson is slashing .298/.371/.418 and figures to continue hitting in the heart of the Miami lineup.