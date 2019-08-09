Anderson went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI during Thursday's 9-2 win over the Braves.

Anderson blasted a solo home run in the first inning before adding a two-run shot to help his club pull away in the fourth. The 26-year-old has found his power stroke of late, with four homers, three doubles and five RBI over his last six games. Anderson will look to keep it up over the rest of the weekend series in Atlanta.