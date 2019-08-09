Anderson went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Thursday's win over the Braves.

Anderson followed Starlin Castro's lead with a home run in the first inning off Dallas Keuchel. The 26-year-old also singled in the third, then hit his second long ball of the night with a two-run shot in the fourth, marking his first ever multi-homer game. Anderson has now hit three homers over the last two games as his power surge continues. Overall this season, he's batting .252/.333/.468 with 20 home runs, 58 RBI and 51 runs scored.