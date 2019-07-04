Anderson (elbow) is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Nationals, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

As anticipate, Anderson will be on the bench for a second straight day with the bruised right elbow, which impacts his ability to throw. The Marlins deployed Anderson in a pinch-hitting capacity in Wednesday's 3-1 loss, which at least offers some optimism about his chances of avoiding the injured list. Yadiel Rivera will spell Anderson at the hot corner in the series finale Thursday.