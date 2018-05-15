Marlins' Brian Anderson: In lineup Tuesday
Anderson (finger) is in the lineup Tuesday against the Dodgers, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.
Anderson exited Sunday's game with a sore finger. The issue was evidently a minor one, as he won't end up missing a single start.
