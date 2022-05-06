Anderson (undisclosed) was placed on the injured list Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Bryan De La Cruz was recalled in a corresponding move. Anderson is without a timetable to return. He had heated up of late, slashing .267/.333/.467 with one home run in 30 at-bats over his last eight games.
